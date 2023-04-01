V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

VFC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

