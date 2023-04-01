General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,709,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

