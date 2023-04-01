Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

