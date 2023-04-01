Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EEM opened at $39.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.