Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

