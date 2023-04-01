Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.