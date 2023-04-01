Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

