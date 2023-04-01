Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,553,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,363,000 after buying an additional 120,080 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $344.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

