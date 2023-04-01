Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

