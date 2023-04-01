Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 18,718 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $65,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

