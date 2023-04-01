Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of General Mills worth $64,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

