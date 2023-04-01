Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGIEY. UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of EGIEY opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.40. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.