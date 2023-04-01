Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGIEY. UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Shares of EGIEY opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.40. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

