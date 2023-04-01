UBS Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $59.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

