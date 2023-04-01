Busey Wealth Management Takes $212,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

