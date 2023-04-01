Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

