Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Rosalind G. Brewer Acquires 10,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

WBA opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

