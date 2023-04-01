Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

