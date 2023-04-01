Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

