iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

