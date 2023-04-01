iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

