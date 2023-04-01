iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

