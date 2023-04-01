iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
