iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average of $392.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.