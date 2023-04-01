Aspiriant LLC Sells 231 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

