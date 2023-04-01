Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $243.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

