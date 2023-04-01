1,512 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

