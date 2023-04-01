Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Price Performance
NVS stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.