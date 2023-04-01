Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

