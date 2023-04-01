Aspiriant LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 509.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,483,000 after purchasing an additional 152,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NYSE:NOC opened at $461.72 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

