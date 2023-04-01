Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,905,000 after buying an additional 3,134,591 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Coursera

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,083. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

