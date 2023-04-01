Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

