Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

