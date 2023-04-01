Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 41,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 591.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 284,209 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.