707 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

