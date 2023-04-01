Aspiriant LLC Sells 909 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $218.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

