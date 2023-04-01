Members Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

