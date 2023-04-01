Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $154.29 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,368,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

