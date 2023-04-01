Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

