Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $71,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.