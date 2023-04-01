Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

