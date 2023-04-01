Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.