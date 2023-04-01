Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $45,477,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $395.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

