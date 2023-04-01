Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

