Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $116,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

