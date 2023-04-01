Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.