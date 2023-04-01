Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $80.36

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. MetLife has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

