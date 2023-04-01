Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Releases Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Astra Space Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Astra Space has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Astra Space by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Astra Space by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Astra Space

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

