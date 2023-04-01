AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
ANGO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $404.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $24.87.
In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
