China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.23 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.