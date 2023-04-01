China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $5.23 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About China Automotive Systems

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

