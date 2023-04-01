H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
H.B. Fuller Price Performance
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.
H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 105.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.
