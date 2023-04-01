Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $470.54 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $470.54 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00329372 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011941 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,758,416,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
