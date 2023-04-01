Request Price Tops $0.0974 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Request has a total market capitalization of $97.37 million and $1.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00202265 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,380.15 or 1.00050983 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09803693 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,504,338.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

